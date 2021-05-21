newsbreak-logo
Austin Winsberg interview: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' showrunner

While every show had to figure out ways to safely film during a pandemic, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" was more affected than most, seeing that it's, you know, a musical with grand, elaborate dance numbers. "There were a lot of questions in the beginning about how can we do these big dance numbers, how can we do all these things where people are so intimate and close to each other? So much of dance is about partnership and touching and holding," creator Austin Winsberg tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Showrunners panel (watch above). "But once we got that system in place and the dancers adjusted to rehearsing with their surgical masks on and everybody got accustomed to this being the new normal, it just became a way we go about doing things. And it didn't limit us that much in terms of what we were able to do musically."

