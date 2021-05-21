newsbreak-logo
Queen Latifah interview: 'The Equalizer'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Latifah jumped at the chance to play a vigilante in CBS’s reboot of “The Equalizer.” In the series, Latifah plays Robyn McCall, who, like the original 1980s series and the Denzel Washington films, is a past intelligence agent who uses her skills to seek justice for those in her community who have nowhere else to turn. The actress was excited to get the chance to recreate this character for a modern TV audience. “I’ve seen a lot of real-life equalizers in my life so why not bring one to the screen who looks like me?” says Latifah in an exclusive new interview for Gold Derby. “It was kind of a no-brainer.”

