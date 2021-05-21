Queen Latifah interview: ‘The Equalizer’

“I mean we just got the word that perhaps [a Girls Trip sequel] should be, it may be happening sooner rather than later. I mean, I was ready to jump on it immediately so it needed to be right, you know what I mean? And everybody, we're all down. We're all down for the second one so, you know, we kind of got into this for a sequel. I think maybe something promising is very close, very much on the horizon, so I don't know where I'm gonna be next summer shooting this movie but it better be somewhere exotic.”