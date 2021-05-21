Dave Andron interview: ‘Snowfall’ showrunner

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDespite being impacted by COVID-19, Season 4 of “Snowfall” was arguably the FX drama’s best yet — and co-creator Dave Andron thinks he knows why. “It probably is our most successful. The show started out awfully ambitious, trying to tell a lot of different stories in a lot of places and as we’ve kind of narrowed our focus, the show seems to have gotten better,” Andron shares during Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts: Showrunners panel (watch above). “I like to think Season 4 was kind of the best mix we’ve had so far of still making the points we want to make about the crack epidemic and what it was and how it was allowed to happen, and then just keeping the plotting tight and making things move forward and putting characters in tight spots.”

