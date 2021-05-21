newsbreak-logo
Atoka, OK

A muddy start to Atoka rodeo

By Kendall Keylor
KTEN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Rain or shine, the rodeo must go on. And Friday is the first of two nights of action at the Atoka Trail Riders Arena as Cord McCoy hosts his first ProRodeo event in his home town. Some 300 contestants were expected to take part and while...

Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Atoka, OKKTEN.com

Atoka native hosting hometown ProRodeo event

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) -- Some 4,000 fans and about 300 contestants are going to be in the Atoka Rough Riders Arena for the first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event in Atoka, Oklahoma. "We are expecting for this rodeo to be a sold-out show," said event organizer Donna Hardman. Professional rodeo...
