Española, NM

Stella Garcia

Rio Grande Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStella Garcia 89, a resident of Española, past away April 26, 2021 with family at her side. Stella was born May 14, 1931 in La Mesa de Poleo, NM; to Antonio and Bernadita Garcia. Stella met the love of her life, Roque Garcia Jr. and they were married 48 years. Together they raised their children. Stella is proceeded in death by her husband Roque Garcia, a son unnamed, son Emory Garcia, Parents Antonio Garcia, mother Bernadita Garcia, brother Jeremias Garcia (Jerry), surviving children Andres (Lillian), David (Mary Ann), Ray (Rita), Bernice Barela (Telesfor), Imogene Garcia, and Jeanelle Garcia. Her siblings Stephanie Smith, Ramona Carabillo, Rose Garcia, Joe Garcia (Lalo), Marglee (Mary Lou) Guinn, and Eddie Garcia, 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren. Stella was a homemaker, retired from Española schools. She enjoyed traveling, was a faithful servant of the Lord. Loved and enjoyed her family, embodied extended family and friends. Thank you all who kept the Garcia family in prayer and thoughts. For flowers, cards, food and visits. Thank you DeVargas Funeral Home and Rust Presbyterian Hospital for the service with integrity. Thank you Pastor JD, for your compassion and services delivered. Thank you pallbearers Andy Jr. Garcia, Esequiel Garcia, Vicente Garcia, Noe Garcia, Daniel Dye, Rocky Espinosa, honorary pallbearer, Ezra Naranjo.

