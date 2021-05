If you listen closely, you might make out the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” being rehearsed by area high school bands as students prepare for graduation. After super-weird junior and senior years, the Class of 2021 is gearing up for graduation and getting ready to move on. By now, most have an idea of what that next step looks like, and for the many students heading off to an institution of higher education, choosing the right school was a decision they labored over.