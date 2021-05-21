Ana M. Naranjo, a life resident of Santa Clara and Guachupange had her sunrise January 1, 1962 and her Sunset on May 2, 2021 peacefully in her home. Ana is the Mother of Alana and Luciano, Grandmother of Aaliyah and Luciana Naranjo of Santa Clara Pueblo, a life resident of Santa Clara and Guachupange. She is preceded in death by her Husband Paul E. Naranjo (Jap). Parents Edward C. and Teresa M. Gallegos along with several siblings. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and sisters- Martha, Rebecca, and Vivian of Albuquerque. NM. Ana was an Amazing Beautiful woman. She was Extraordinary in every aspect of the word. Her talents were very creative leading her to collaborate in her and her husband’s pottery business. Their Artwork can be found in the Smithsonian National Museum in Washington DC, the Southwest and World Wide. Ana was a Simple and Free spirit who worked hard at everything she set her sights on. Ana touched many lives; she will be missed dearly and never forgotten. Prayers and Blessings to the Entire Naranjo Family of Santa Clara Pueblo, to the Gallegos Sisters and extended Family, to the Moquino Family of Santa Clara Pueblo, along with Friends and the Community who have shown so much Love and Support, Blessings to All. As Ana (Nana) always said, “Peace, Love, and Joy.” The family has entrusted the care of Ana M. Naranjo to the DeVargas Funeral Home and crematory of the Española Valley. 505-747-7477 www.devargasfuneral.com.