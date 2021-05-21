Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there everyone, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, the big story coming out of that being Roman Reigns getting his first completely clean win in quite some time when he choked out Cesaro in a great match. That likely means as we start building towards Hell in a Cell in about a month we’ll get some callback to last year when Roman Reigns bested Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by choking out Jimmy and getting Jey to save him. So I fully expect Jimmy to start ramping up his disagreements with Roman and things will probably get physical sooner rather than later between them. As for Cesaro, he got jumped by Seth Rollins post match and so that feud must continue. On the tag team side of things Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the belts. Tonight we’ve also got a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title when Apollo Crews defends against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Well with all that in mind let’s get into it.