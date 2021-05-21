newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

By Robert Winfree
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHey there everyone, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, the big story coming out of that being Roman Reigns getting his first completely clean win in quite some time when he choked out Cesaro in a great match. That likely means as we start building towards Hell in a Cell in about a month we’ll get some callback to last year when Roman Reigns bested Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by choking out Jimmy and getting Jey to save him. So I fully expect Jimmy to start ramping up his disagreements with Roman and things will probably get physical sooner rather than later between them. As for Cesaro, he got jumped by Seth Rollins post match and so that feud must continue. On the tag team side of things Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the belts. Tonight we’ve also got a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title when Apollo Crews defends against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Well with all that in mind let’s get into it.

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jey Uso
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Apollo Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Choking#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#Story Time#Cell#Intercontinental#Big E#Wrestlemania Backlash#Feud#Things#Mind#Official Result
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEFOX Sports

The greatest WWE SmackDown Superstars of all time

This was the question posed by the WWE on FOX account last week that sparked debate among fans. Pretty much all of WWE’s biggest Superstars have been part of the blue brand’s roster over the years, so there are plenty to choose from, but picking just one as the definitive "greatest" is tough.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Adam Pearce Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown Last Week

WWE was missing some key players backstage last week. Ringside News exclusively reported that Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard were both absent for different reasons. They were also missing a very important WWE Official. Adam Pearce was absent from SmackDown last week. According to Fightful Select, he was not there...
NFLf4wonline.com

Throwback WWE SmackDown draws best ratings since January

Friday night's Throwback edition of SmackDown averaged 2.282 million viewers on Fox, up 13.1 percent from the previous week's episode that went against night two of the NFL Draft. It was the best audience for SmackDown since the Royal Rumble go-home show on January 29. The 18-49 demo number of...
WWEcultaholic.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership Sinks For WrestleMania Backlash Go-Home Show

After doing a high overnight number for last week's special "Throwback" broadcast, WWE SmackDown fell well short of two million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show. Per TV Series Finale*, Friday's SmackDown averaged 1,800,000 viewers in the overnights, down 357,000 (17 percent) from the 2,157,000 viewers for the retro...
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: Mia Yim Cut From WWE Smackdown Due To Throwback Segments

This past week's Smackdown was set to see the debut of Mia Yim on the blue brand, only for her appearance to reportedly be pulled because of time constraints. More details surrounding the lack of Yim on Smackdown have now been revealed, with Fightful Select reporting that her absence was because of WWE presenting Friday's show as a Throwback Smackdown.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Scores Best Audience In Months For Throwback Episode

Friday’s live special Throwback edition of WWE SmackDown, a retro theme with a big 10-man main event, drew an average of 2.282 million viewers on FOX, according to Showbuzz Daily. This final number is up from the overnight viewership that was released on Saturday morning, which was an average of...
WWEWWE

Join Drew McIntyre live on TikTok for a WWE Watch Party this Monday

As he prepares to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre will be rewatching one of the most pivotal matches of his career live on TikTok this Monday. McIntyre will be hosting a live WWE Watch Party exclusively on TikTok on Monday, May 10,...
WWEProwrestling.net

WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership for the throwback edition

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.282 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.157 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.018 million final viewership total. Powell’s POV: Smackdown delivered a .65 rating in the adults...
WWEbleedingcool.com

Was Daniel Bryan to Blame for WWE Smackdown's Bad Ratings All Along?

It looks like we've finally figured out what the problem was all along. Daniel Bryan was to blame for Smackdown's recent run of bad ratings, and with the leader of the Yes! Movement banned from Smackdown, it can finally begin to grow into the ratings juggernaut it was always destined to be. No further evidence is required than the ratings for this week's episode of Smackdown, which show a massive uptick after Bryan was booted off the show for losing a title match against Roman Reigns.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s show to win the titles. You can see clips from the match, which opened Smackdown, below. This marks Natalya and Tamina’s first Women’s Tag Team Championship...
WWEcultaholic.com

Four-Way IC Title Match Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

A fatal four way for the WWE Intercontinental title is scheduled to take place on the May 21 edition of WWE SmackDown. Champion Apollo Crews will defend his championship against three former titleholders in Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The catalyst for the match occurred during Friday night's...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Competitor Wants To Join WWE – Details

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, MTV’s The Challenge star “Johnny Bananas” commented on possibly debuting for WWE in the future, and more. He said,. “Oh, dude. I’ve actually said that in the past. I’ve actually publicly called The Miz out multiple times to see if he’d bite, but if that was ever if that was ever offered to me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. It would be hilarious. I’ve become over the years, I think, a heel of reality television. And I think it would be a great space for me to make an impression. But speaking of The Miz, what he’s been able to do with the MTV Challenge and Real World platform, parlaying it into what he has as an actor, as a host, and as a WWE superstar? That guy is pretty much the blueprint of exactly the steps I’d like to follow and the trail I’d like to blaze for myself.”
WWEPosted by
97.9 The Beat

WWE Announces Return To Toyota Center In July With Friday Night Smackdown

On Friday (May 21), the live leader in global sports entertainment is resuming a 25-city tour schedule, beginning with the July 16 edition of Friday Night Smackdown taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Two days later, the Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View will take place in Fort Worth’s Dickie’s Arena followed by Monday Night Raw on July 19 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The shows will be the first for the company with an indoor paid attendance since March 2020 and the first with paying fans since a two-night edition of WrestleMania in April.
WWEPWMania

Booker T Comments On One Of WWE SmackDown’s Most Iconic Segments

In an interview with Yahoo.com, Booker T talked about his supermarket brawl with Steve Austin from the December 13 2001 edition of WWE Smackdown:. “There was definitely improvisation with that. Stone Cold had no script, I had no script and we were just there to entertain fans. We didn’t know that it would eventually go down as one of our greatest moments outside of anything that we did in the ring.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE 205 Live

A new episode of 205 Live will air on Peacock tonight. WWE issued the following:. Hale to debut against Daivari, Sterling to collide with Nese on 205 Live. 205 Live is set to play host to a pair of intriguing “old guard vs. new guard” matchups this week, as Asher Hale is primed to throw down with Ariya Daivari, while Ari Sterling will tangle with Tony Nese.