Home Showcase: Swampscott beauty has beach rights
Keeping the beach life vibes year-round on the Cape or on Nantucket can be challenging if you have a day job on the mainland. Luckily, the North Shore delivers the same salty sea air with much more favorable commuting options. In Swampscott’s tony Galloupes Point neighborhood, residents can enjoy a beach lifestyle only 30 minutes north of Boston. Among the enclave’s many custom homes, 3 Williams Terrace shines with its stunning grounds and deeded rights to an exclusive private beach.www.bostonherald.com