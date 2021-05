When it comes to making an NFL roster, there is so much more to it than, "is Player X one of the 53 best players wearing this uniform at this very moment?" NFL general managers and coaches have to take into account the future, the financial obligations, the needs of the team on the field, and so on and so forth. So, when you look at whether a new player in the NFL is going to make an active roster, you can't just say, "Well, he was really good, so yeah, duh." It just doesn't work that way.