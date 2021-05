Cincinnati is a team that understands where they are in terms of their life cycle. They clearly understand that they are probably a few years away from competing and are being diligent and thoughtful on how they construct their roster. The Bengals' front office isn’t making moves to compete for a playoff spot in 2021 and while winning next season is obviously the goal, Bengals leadership is building this team to be a long-term contender over the next five or so years. I really appreciate this approach and feel many other teams would be well suited to self-reflect and understand that in order to have sustained success, one must be patient and understand its multi-offseason process to build a strong team.