No matter when you grew up or where you lived as a kid, you likely heard about some sort of urban legend in your community, some of which were disturbing in nature, others which were much more magical. In The Water Man, an urban legend is both mystical and rooted in reality, inspiring a child to seek out the being in hopes of helping his mother with her terminal illness. Alfred Molina plays an expert on this mystical "Water Man" in the film, with the role not only allowing him the opportunity to take part in what could become a formative classic for audiences going forward, but also the chance to collaborate with David Oyelowo, who is making his directorial feature-film debut. The Water Man is in theaters now.