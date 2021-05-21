Cow rescued after being trapped in mud for several hours near Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, along with TLC Towing, helped rescue a cow that had been stuck in mud for several hours Thursday afternoon. CCFR says a family milking cow slid down a 20-foot embankment and got stuck in mud up to its belly. The owners worked for several hours to cut back blackberry bushed and dig the cow out, but it sank deeper into the mud. The family then called CCFR to ask for help.