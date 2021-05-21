Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR CRITICALLY LOW HUMIDITY AND VERY WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS, AND SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.