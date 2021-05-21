newsbreak-logo
Culberson County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Culberson County, Loving, Reeves County Plains by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Loving; Reeves County Plains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHWESTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ At 629 PM CDT/529 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles southeast of Malaga, or 23 miles southeast of Carlsbad, moving north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Loving, Maljamar, Red Bluff Reservoir, Malaga, Lea County Zip Franklin Memorial Airport, Halfway, Loco Hills and Red Bluff.

#Special Weather Statement#Red Bluff Reservoir#Weather Radar#Eastern Culberson County#Northeastern Culberson#Northwestern Reeves#Eastern Eddy#Southwestern Lea#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Loco Hills#Mdt#Severity#Malaga
