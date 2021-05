All four local high schools will have high school graduations this Sunday, May 16. Hanover High School will graduate 12 seniors on May 16. The ceremony is at 1 p.m. in the high school gym. Linn High School seniors will graduate at 1 p.m. on May 16 in the gym. The senior video will be played in the middle of the ceremony. Carly Kolle is the valedictorian, and Trent Beier is the salutatorian. …