Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Carlsbad, Lincoln National Forest, Cavern City Air Terminal and Otis.