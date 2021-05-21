newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Southern Lea County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN EDDY...SOUTHWESTERN LEA...NORTHWESTERN REEVES...NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON AND NORTHWESTERN LOVING COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/ At 629 PM CDT/529 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 8 miles southeast of Malaga, or 23 miles southeast of Carlsbad, moving north at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Loving, Maljamar, Red Bluff Reservoir, Malaga, Lea County Zip Franklin Memorial Airport, Halfway, Loco Hills and Red Bluff.

