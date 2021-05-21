newsbreak-logo
Bent County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Eastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles south of John Martin Reservoir, or 27 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wiley, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

Prowers County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Prowers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTIES At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Sheridan Lake, or 23 miles northeast of Lamar, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheridan Lake and Brandon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kiowa, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Kiowa; Prowers FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL PROWERS COUNTIES At 855 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicates light rain falling over the warning area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain fell over the area earlier this evening. Flash flooding will continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Kiowa and North Central Prowers Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Prowers County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN PROWERS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 733 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles south of Lamar to 7 miles west of Bristol. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lamar. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County, Western Kiowa County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN KIOWA...NORTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS AND BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM MDT At 731 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Haswell to 16 miles east of Higbee. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Eads, Haswell, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Blue Lake, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO...SOUTHWESTERN KIOWA...EAST CENTRAL CROWLEY AND NORTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 720 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Sugar City to near Blue Lake to near John Martin Reservoir, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Las Animas, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bent County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 722 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Las Animas, or 22 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near John Martin Reservoir around 730 PM MDT. Hasty around 735 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Lyon and Caddoa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 17:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Western Kiowa County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OTERO...NORTHWESTERN PROWERS...SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO...KIOWA...CROWLEY...NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO AND NORTHERN BENT COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 540 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds along a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Truckton to 6 miles southeast of Forder to 14 miles north of Kit Carson. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible, even without rain or lightning. Also, blowing dust reducing visibilities below 1 mile may be possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Fowler, Ordway, Eads, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake, Sweetwater Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington, Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir and Fort Lyon.