Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bent The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 722 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Las Animas, or 22 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near John Martin Reservoir around 730 PM MDT. Hasty around 735 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Lyon and Caddoa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN