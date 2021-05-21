Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Prowers by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bent; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Eastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles south of John Martin Reservoir, or 27 miles southwest of Lamar, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wiley, Hasty, McClave, John Martin Reservoir and Caddoa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov