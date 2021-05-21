newsbreak-logo
Lincoln County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wild Horse Point, or 40 miles north of North La Junta, moving north at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Karval, Boyero and Wild Horse Point.

Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Arroyo and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 443 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Forder, or 42 miles south of Limon, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Karval. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 500 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Wild Horse Point, or 39 miles north of North La Junta, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...TORNADO and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Wild Horse Point. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.25IN