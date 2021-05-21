Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wild Horse Point, or 40 miles north of North La Junta, moving north at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Karval, Boyero and Wild Horse Point.alerts.weather.gov