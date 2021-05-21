Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 443 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Forder, or 42 miles south of Limon, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Karval. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH