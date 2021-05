CYPRESS, Calif. — Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. (MEUS) announced that Mike Corbo will assume the role of president and CEO of the Southern California-based company. Masahiro (Max) Oya will take on a newly created role as chairperson of MEUS and will oversee all of the company’s holdings throughout the Americas, and remain the chief representative, the Americas Region for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Oya previously held senior positions in Tokyo and at a Mitsubishi Electric group company in Pittsburgh.