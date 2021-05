LFCC will celebrate its class of 2021 in a series of events this week. A virtual commencement will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Additionally, the college will hold drive-thru diploma walks – starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on the Fauquier Campus, and at 4 p.m. Friday, May 14, on the Middletown Campus.