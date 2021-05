Mediacom is partnering with the federal government to help folks struggling to afford internet services. The government has launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which could result in the receipt of a one-time 50-dollar credit to your internet bill. Phyllis Peters in the Communications Director for Mediacom. She says the process when you verify through the FCC whether or not you qualify…and she says the guidelines are pretty broad, based on your income and other factors.