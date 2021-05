–Color your world with a live, high-energy music and comedy show for all ages on Thursday, June 17 at 11 a.m. “Reading Rocks” encourages reading and a love of books by engaging children (and adults) with songs, comedy, bubbles, and music technology. Best of all, it’s inclusive for all children, including those on the autism spectrum. Each song is designed to help them learn, dance, sing, and have fun, all while learning why reading is so important for their future and a great way to spend their free time.