Frans is Flywire's Chief Compliance Officer for Asia Pacific, an industry board advisor, educator and mentor. I have previously written about four common scams and how to avoid them. But given how Covid-19 has changed the world and driven mass digital adoption, fraudsters have unfortunately refined their scams to take advantage of this. The number of online scams and money lost from them grew significantly from 2019 to 2020. In Singapore alone, the number of reported scams increased by 65.1% in 2020 with more than $210 million lost.