Following a particularly damp start to our Wednesday, the remainder of our midweek will remain dry and more pleasant overall; After seeing the mercury reach 77° in Evansville earlier this evening, temperatures will gradually head for 69° by 10PM before dipping to 63° early Thursday morning. The dry conditions will linger though the overnight hours and into the first half of our Thursday - this will allow for more sunshine and warmer weather to return to the Tri-State Thursday afternoon. Peak temperatures will push back into the mid to upper 80s across the Ohio Valley tomorrow, tipping the scales at 87° in the River City. The added heat and sunshine early on will set the stage for the more active pattern settling in across the region Thursday evening.