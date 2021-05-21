JEEP DRIVE FOR DESIGN WINNERS ANNOUNCED

When W.O. and Horace Bentley put pen to paper and created the Bentley Motor Company in 1919, their objective was simple: build some of the best cars in the world. Now, more than 100 years into the company's life, Bentley might be closer to that ambition than ever before. We've already gone over the excellence of the new Flying Spur in detail, but Bentley recently made some changes that will hopefully make its only sedan even better.