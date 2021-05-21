JEEP DRIVE FOR DESIGN WINNERS ANNOUNCED
For the past nine years, FCA and now Stellantis have been running something called the Drive for Design contest. The program is targeted at high school students interested in pursuing automotive design, and tasks them with mocking up a futuristic vehicle of their own. This year’s contest was centered around Jeep, and more specifically a future where the brand embraces fully electric vehicles. The Stellantis Drive for Design contents has officially wrapped up at this point, and now the automaker shared their top three submissions. Michigan-based Twelfth grader Vincent Piaskowski was crowned the overall champion, alongside his Jeep Grand Teton SUV concept.www.musclecarsandtrucks.com