newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

As Israel was under a barrage by Hamas terrorists, ‘Squad members’ tried to block arms sale to Israel

By Pat Droney
Posted by 
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

— WASHINGTON, DC- Before the temporary cease fire came about between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas in the Middle East, far-left anti-Semites in the Democratic party filed a resolution to block the $735 million sale of precision-guided bombs to Israel, even while Hamas was continuing to fire hundreds if not thousands of rockets at Israeli citizens Wednesday.

www.lawenforcementtoday.com
Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

Boca Raton, FL
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

 https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burgess Owens
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Palestinians#Washington Dc#Palestinian Terrorists#Israeli Citizens#Israelis#Anti Semites#The Democratic Party#Breitbart News#Times#Congressional#Marxist#Jewish#Facebook#Https T Co Octbnyfpwp#The Associated Press#Ap#Socialist#Senate#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
Country
Egypt
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastksl.com

Egyptian mediators try to build on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) — Egyptian mediators sought to reinforce a day-old ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants on Saturday, and aid officials appealed for a period of calm to start tackling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza after 11 days of fighting. The ceasefire, which began before dawn on Friday, was still...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Arabs: Hamas Does Not Care About Palestinian Suffering

While many in the West denounced Israel for its military strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week, prominent Arab writers and political analysts held the Iranian-backed Hamas responsible for the violence and bloodshed. These Arabs evidently understand what the anti-Israel activists around the world fail to see —...
Jefferson City, MOJefferson City News Tribune Online

Your Opinion: Israel and Hamas

Israel has been subject to relentless rocket attacks from Hamas in Gaza. Imagine how it would be if terrorists in Columbia, Missouri, started shooting explosive rockets indiscriminately into Jefferson City. Israel took possession of Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War, defending itself from military attacks from Jordan, Syria and Egypt....
Middle EastEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Israel and Palestine no apartheid

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize — and isolate...
Florida Statefloridianpress.com

Florida Jewish Democrat Blames Antisemitic Attacks in U.S. On Israel

When Sen. Bernie Sanders urged constituents and supporters to “stand united against” antisemitism and Islamaphobia, former Jewish-American Democratic congressional candidate, Progressive Attorney Jen Perelman tweeted her support for the Palestinian plight in Gaza and The West Bank, and has blamed the antisemitic attacks in the U.S. on Israel. Perleman resently...
Middle Easttheintell.com

Guest Opinion: Israel, Palestinians seem further than ever from peace

Scenes of suffering civilians in Gaza and in Israel, especially the children, are heart wrenching, particularly for those of us in Bucks County with friends and family living in that part of the world. The situation in Gaza and the longstanding Israel-Palestinian conflict are interrelated, but separate issues. First Gaza:...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Blinken Defends U.S. Arms Sale To Israel Under Fire From Sanders, AOC

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s approval of a $735 million weapons sale to Israel that drew mounting opposition from progressive lawmakers amid the recent Israel-Hamas conflict as they argued the U.S. shouldn’t be fueling deadly attacks on Palestinians. Key Facts. Blinken—responding to criticism about...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Cruz planning resolution to support arms sales to Israel

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he plans to introduce a resolution supporting arms sales to Israel, following efforts by progressive Democrats to block the transactions. “Next week I'm introducing a resolution to approve the arm sales, and I'm going to fight for a vote because there are a lot of Democrats in the Senate who want to play footsie, want to say ‘well, now, I don't agree with that antisemitic language from the squad.’ Well, let's vote,” Cruz said during an appearance late Saturday on Fox News’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire

(JTA) — After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed to a “mutual and simultaneous” ceasefire on Thursday that began at 2 a.m. Friday Israel time. Israel’s security cabinet unanimously approved the truce, according to reports, after military officials presented what they deemed the successful outcomes of their campaign. A Hamas official confirmed the news to Reuters on Thursday.
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Israel-Palestinian ceasefire comes into force

A "mutual and simultaneous" cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli Security Cabinet voted to end attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip that began May 10 and accept the cease-fire, according to media reports. Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also confirmed the cease-fire deal. Israeli warplanes continued to attack...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel and Hamas both claim victory as ceasefire holds

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas both claimed victory on Friday after their forces ended 11 days of fighting, but humanitarian officials warned that the damage to Gaza would take years to rebuild. After working behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, the White House said Washington had received...
Congress & Courtsvermontbiz.com

Sanders moves to block weapons sale to Israel

Vermont Business Magazine Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) on Thursday introduced a joint resolution blocking the recent sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel. “At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate,” Sanders said. “I believe that the United States must help lead the way to a peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians. We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict.”