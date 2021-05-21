As Israel was under a barrage by Hamas terrorists, ‘Squad members’ tried to block arms sale to Israel
— WASHINGTON, DC- Before the temporary cease fire came about between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas in the Middle East, far-left anti-Semites in the Democratic party filed a resolution to block the $735 million sale of precision-guided bombs to Israel, even while Hamas was continuing to fire hundreds if not thousands of rockets at Israeli citizens Wednesday.www.lawenforcementtoday.com