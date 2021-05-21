newsbreak-logo
Lee Spirits Company Named Colorado's 'Ready to Drink Producer of the Year' by the 2021 New York International Spirits Competition for the Consecutive Year

By PRWeb
SFGate
 2 days ago

Additionally, three of the organization’s RTD canned cocktails earned individual recognition. Lee Spirits Company, a leading distiller of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails and flavored gins, is pleased to announce the 2021 New York International Spirit Competition named the organization the ready-to-drink (RTD) producer of the year in Colorado for the second year in a row for its line of award-winning RTD canned cocktails.

