The NBA's regular-season concludes on Sunday, as the Denver Nuggets travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers in a matchup of teams that are guaranteed to continue playing beyond Sunday. Even though both teams are going to continue into at least the play-in tournament, this game is far from meaningless. The Nuggets are currently tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference, but they hold the tiebreaker over the Clippers. The Trail Blazers are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for sixth place in the Western Conference heading into the final game of the season. Denver has won both meetings with Portland this season by scores of 111-106 and 106-105.