Walking through the verdant woodlands near the banks of the Potomac River in Great Falls, Virginia, with forager Iulian Fortu is like a stroll through a wild supermarket. He periodically stops to point out a plant and offer up a tidbit of information. He spots sweet cicely (“it has a slight licorice taste”), wood sorrel (“the one over there that looks like clover”), and chicken of the woods mushrooms (“not ready yet; I might come back in a few days”). At a big patch of garlic mustard – “it works well in pesto” – he stops to cut down a bunch of the plants.