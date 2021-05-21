newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Kentucky Kingdom announces new chaperone policy

By Brittani Tuttle
attractionsmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Kingdom has announced a new policy to help ensure the park “continues to be a place for all to enjoy” — the Adult Chaperone policy. Effective Saturday, May 22, 2021, all guests ages 15 and younger visiting Kentucky Kingdom must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Under this new policy, a chaperone is defined as “a parent, guardian, or other supervising adult age 21 and over with a valid ID, including a photograph and date of birth.”

attractionsmagazine.com
