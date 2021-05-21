The Patriots added many players this offseason, and this veteran is excited about it

The first season of the post-Tom Brady era wasn't all too kind for the New England Patriots, who experienced one of their worst campaigns in recent memory in 2020. The club went 7-9, was under .500 for the first time since Bill Belichick's first season in New England in 2000 and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2008. In the aftermath of that mediocre season, Bill Belichick has been extremely aggressive in trying to have New England in a position to bounce back in 2021.