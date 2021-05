To most country music fans, Jackson is considered a legend. He's been in Nashville for decades and always anted to be, but how he got his start is a little different. Jackson worked for a television network that aired a popular country television show. He worked in the mailroom, but most of his coworkers knew he wanted to pursue a career in music. So when the show was taping and they needed a person to sing a song going into commercial, they called on Jackson. He jumped up there and sang a George Jones song. That was the first time Jackson had done anything in front of the camera. While the moment propelled him into a different position in Nashville, Jackson always knew he wanted to be a country artist. He once even sang a cover of "Thank God I'm A Country Boy" during one of his high school's musicals. His parents were the ones to gift him his first guitar for his 16th birthday.