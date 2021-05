Everyone say hello to Cruz! Cruz is a three-year-old lab/golden mix. It takes Cruz a little while to come out of his shell, but when he does, he is just as sweet and cuddly as can be. Cruz also has a lot of energy and is very playful. He is looking for a family that can help him warm up and keep up with his playful nature. Cruz currently resides with his foster family in Boulder. Farfel's Farm will be handling his adoption. If you are interested in Cruz or any other of our wonderful fosters, please visit farfels.com or call (303)443-7711.