Good News: All Variants Of COVID-19 Has Now Been Detected In Erie County

By DJ Hassan
Power 93.7 WBLK
 2 days ago
I think the energy all around Western New York has really picked up as it relates to people going to get vaccinated. There has been plenty of campaigns and incentives out there to get everyone the information needed to feel confident about getting the shot. According to the University at Buffalo News Center, every 'variant of concern' has now been detected in Erie County, by UB scientists doing genomic sequencing on coronavirus.

