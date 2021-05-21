newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 Draft Profile: Scottie Barnes

By Indy Cornrows
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season has been tumultuous in a number of ways that the Indiana Pacers frankly are not accustomed to. However, if there is any cushioning for this difficult year, it’s that 2021 is THE season to struggle. The Pacers have not drafted in the lottery since they selected Myles Turner 11th overall in the 2015 Draft. At 34-38 to close out the regular season, the Pacers are currently 13th in the draft order, with a 4.8% chance at a top 4 pick, and 1% likelihood at the 1st overall selection per tankathon.com.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Scottie Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Basketball#The Indiana Pacers#Fieldhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfishstripes.com

2021 MLB Draft Profile: Benny Montgomery

Benny Montgomery is a 2021 outfielder from Lewisberry, Pennsylvania and plays his high school ball for the Red Land High School Patriots. Montgomery is one of the top and most exciting prospect to watch in this MLB Draft class. He played summer ball with the Team Elite 17U Scout Team. Benny Montgomery has already signed his NLI to play college baseball for the University of Virginia. Montgomery also played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic last summer.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: JT Daniels, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

Leinweber: Loose, twitchy off-platform thrower who can adjust his arm angles to get the ball around defenders. Daniels is a rotational thrower with good mobility in the pocket, doing well to avoid pass rushers. He possesses an NFL arm, which he uses aggressively, pushing the ball vertically on a frequent basis in Todd Monken’s offense. The former five-star recruit likes to exploit favorable matchups downfield. In the short and intermediate areas of the field, Daniels throws to leverage and makes tight window passes in between linebackers and safeties. He manipulates defenders with his eyes and is comfortable making full-field reads.
Basketballprephoops.com

Havoc in the Heartland: Scotty B’s Saturday Notebook

What a day of basketball at the Prep Hoops Havoc in the Heartland in Indy. Here is a recap of what we saw in Havoc in the Heartland: Scotty B’s Saturday Notebook!. HIT and Midwest Basketball Club Adkins 17U Game Stellar at 8 AM. Most of the time 8 AM...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings Draft: Matt Coronato 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

He’d definitely be a reach inside the top ten, but if the LA Kings were to trade down in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, Chicago Steel’s Matt Coronato would be a great selection. He’s a right-handed shot, but Coronato’s versatility playing on both sides makes him an attractive option.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Dragons begin postseason against Scotties Thursday

The Hutchinson Community College baseball team begins its quest for its first Region VI championship since 2010 on Thursday. The Blue Dragons will play the Highland Scotties in the opening game of the Region VI Hutchinson Sub-Regional at Noon Thursday at Hobart-Detter Field. Allen (31-17) and Colby (26-23) will play Game 2 at 3:30 p.m. An elimination game between the opening-round losers will take place at 7 p.m.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Offensive Guard, Alabama Crimson Tide

Leinweber: Agile right guard who has positional versatility to play all three positions on the interior. Ekiyor plays at a low pad level, allowing him to operate with a low center of gravity and win the leverage battle. Opponents are rarely able to get underneath him. He is capable of blocking on the move, showing the footwork required to pull and locating opponents reliably. In pass protection, he can mirror rushers using his foot speed and lateral agility. Ekiyor has pop in his hands, finishing smaller defenders. He recognizes and picks up blitzes from the second level.
Northampton County, VAeasternshorepost.com

‘No-Hitter’ Nathan Barnes

Story and Photo by Matthew Yoder – — Arcadia Firebirds pitcher, Nathan Barnes, came out firing to open the 2021 season, fanning 17 batters, while walking only one, en route to a no-hitter against Northampton April 29 for his first varsity win. Barnes aided his own cause at the plate, going three for three with a double and two RBIs. Amonte Dickerson was also perfect at the plate for the Firebirds, going four for four with an RBI. The Firebirds benefited with hits from Tyler Padgett, Landon Fuller, Carson Lucy, and Bradley Hall, to register the 11-0 win against the Yellow Jackets.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Bockhorst, Offensive Guard, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Right guard that looks the part. Bockhorst manages to keep his pads low, allowing him to work under defenders at times. He has good eyes to locate linebackers on the move. In pass protection he is best jump setting as he can shoot his hands right away. Once he lands his punch, he is able to grip and latch on initially. Bockhorst keeps his feet moving.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Lyn-J Dixon, Running Back, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: A back with good vision, Dixon does well to find running lanes. He takes advantage of vacated areas at the first level left by stunts. In the open field, Dixon uses his blockers, running behind them. He has an active off-hand and enough physicality to get through high tackles. As a receiver, he displays soft hands and can adjust to off-target passes.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Justin Eboigbe, Defensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide

Leinweber: Long defensive end who understands how to play at extension. Eboigbe has pop behind his pads at the point of attack, standing blockers up. He uses his length on the outside or inside, long arming tackles and twisting guards after standing them up. Strong secondary leg drive displays lower body power. Flashing quick hands, he can swipe punches to stay clean. In the run game, he anchors well and sets a firm edge. His power at the point of attack allows him to reset the line of scrimmage, forcing cutbacks in the lateral run game. He stays square at extension, moving laterally. With textbook hand placement, he is best using his violent hands to disengage, pulling blockers. Eboigbe gets better as the game goes on, picking up on opponents’ tendencies and weaknesses. High effort player who is a reliable tackler. Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line.
NBASportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Monday 5/24/21

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...
NBASportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell to Play Wednesday

CBS affiliate KUTV reports Donovan Mitchell will play in Game 2 of the Utah Jazz matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. https://twitter.com/KUTV2News/status/1396958199601786881. Mitchell was a late scratch in the Jazz 112-109 loss Sunday due to an ankle injury after reportedly being active earlier in the day. Mitchell last played in the...
Warren County, KYBowling Green Daily News

Martin leads Spartans past Scotties

South Warren junior Kobe Martin tallied a pair of doubles and stole two bases as the Spartans clipped host Glasgow 4-3 in a baseball matchup Wednesday. Martin was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win. Andy Coft had a 2-for-3 day with a double, Dalton Taylor was 2-for-4 and Tucker Bishop drove in two runs for the Spartans.
NBAawesemo.com

The NBA Slate Starter: NBA DFS Strategy for DraftKings + FanDuel | Tuesday, 5/25

Monday was as manic as a two-game daily fantasy basketball slate can possibly get, with some insane outlier performances from the unlikeliest of places. Cheapies that put up right around 30 fantasy points were Monte Morris at around 20% ownership on both sites, Paul Millsap around 10%, Bryn Forbes at only 2% and Dewayne Dedmon at a minuscule 1%. In fact, the main $20 winner on DraftKings incredibly had all three, leading to a whopping 27-point margin that is unlikely to ever be replicated again. But that goes to show that if you’re willing to undertake some serious risk on the cheap end to pay up for studs on these smaller slates, some serious rewards could be in store (just don’t expect Forbes to go 6-for-9 from 3 next time around). Anyway, let’s get to work finding a few NBA DFS picks and strategies to attack Tuesday’s three-game slate with on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAESPN

Pacers still evaluating Bjorkgren before making decision

INDIANAPOLIS --  Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard intends to stand pat  for now. He'd rather not break up the big-man tandem of Myles Turner, the NBA's blocks champion, and two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis. He hopes free agents Doug McDermott and NBA steals champ T.J. McConnell return.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors mock draft: Masai Ujiri lands Davion Mitchell at No. 7

Toronto Raptors mock draft season is really starting to kick into high gear now that the season is over, and this unlucky campaign has left them with the seventh-best odds of getting the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. They might miss out on some of the top prospects, but players like Florida State’s Scottie Barnes or Baylor’s Davion Mitchell remain in play.
NBAkingsherald.com

Season in Review: Harrison Barnes

Welcome to our Season Review series. Instead of season grades, we're going to review the season as a whole for each player individually. We continue with Harrison Barnes. Although the Sacramento Kings did not find much success on the court this season, the same cannot be said for Harrison Barnes. Sacramento's starting forward was his typical, reliable self on both ends of the floor, but he also enhanced multiple elements of his offensive game, transforming him into a true scoring threat for the first time in a Kings uniform.
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers season review: Aaron Holiday and his weird season

Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday - Credit: POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports. Aaron Holiday did not live up to his third-year expectations for the Indiana Pacers. I had some high hopes for Aaron Holiday in his third season with the Indiana Pacers. He showed glimpses as a primary ball-handler off the bench with a dynamic skill set as a scorer that this team needed. I even went as far as to name Holiday a sleeper for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award prior to the season tipping off.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers season review: Oshae Brissett shined

Just how valuable was Oshae Brissett to the Indiana Pacers?. Season reviews can get tricky for the Indiana Pacers after such a disappointing season. Nobody was deserving of a perfect grade because the team just did not reach expectations. However, the case of Oshae Brissett brings quite a bit of a twist.