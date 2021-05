Bad news: Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour won’t be here until May 21, so you’re going to have to wait another week before jamming out to the album in its entirety. But there’s good news, too: the “drivers license” starlet just put out a new single called “good 4 u,” which should tide fans over until Sour rocks their world. Released May 14, the brand new bop is the third single the 18-year-old artist has released from her debut project. Yet, despite being so consistent about putting out work, Olivia Rodrigo likes songwriting more than dropping new music — and her reason why will leave you shook.