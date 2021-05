It's only right that this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad Toronto Raptors' season came to a close with the best performance from Aron Baynes all year. Baynes was the punching bag for the Raptors this season. He was the new guy for Toronto, replacing a pair of Raptors legends in Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, and right from the jump things went off the rails. It was a tumultuous season, as Raptors coach Nick Nurse put it. Just when it looked like the Raptors might turn things around this year COVID-19 hit the organization and things were never the same.