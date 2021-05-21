Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Maki on a Bloody Cliffhanger

Pokemon is teasing more returning Gym Leaders to the anime with the newest cliffhanger from Pokemon Journeys: The Series! As fans have already seen with the newest iteration of the franchise, Ash Ketchum and new hero Goh have been exploring every region of the franchise and this has opened the doors to all sorts of fun returning characters and battles. The newest episode of the series took this one step further with the official return of Ash's old travel companion Iris for a new battle, and now it's clear that she won't be the last returning Leader we'll see.