Jujutsu Kaisen Leaves Maki on a Bloody Cliffhanger
Jujutsu Kaisen left Maki Zenin on quite the bloody cliffhanger with the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series. The series is now in the midst of a brand new arc, but the newest chapters are the calm before the real next fight begins. With Noritoshi Kamo officially setting the Culling Game in motion in a few days' time, Yuji Itadori and the surviving jujutsu sorcerers following the Shibuya Incident are making their move to prepare for the deadly tournament to come. One of these preparations made some big changes to the Zenin family.comicbook.com