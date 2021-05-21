Uncharted Creator Is Working on a New Action-Adventure Game
One of the creative minds behind PlayStation's Uncharted franchise is working on an all-new action-adventure game. Specifically, that developer is Amy Hennig, who previously worked at Naughty Dog and served as a writer and director on the first three installments in the Uncharted series. While Hennig hasn't released a new game in quite some time (for reasons outside of her control) this should be her first foray back into game development after taking some time off.comicbook.com