Uncharted Creator Is Working on a New Action-Adventure Game

We don’t think it’s overly optimistic to say that the future is beginning to look brighter for MMORPGs. Two of the biggest and most promising upcoming MMOs, Pantheon and Ashes of Creation are, quite frankly, making us hot under the collar. We’ve certainly not been short on content covering the former, thanks to the foremost ‘fantheons’ ready to spread the word far and wide about their favourite up-and-comer. And while Ashes may not have a name that can facilitate a pun as good as ‘fantheons’ – it’s certainly not short on fans. In fact, it has even have more. But are they as loud?