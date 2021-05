In this week's episode of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian shared with Scott Disick that she is "hesitant" to tell her children about her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries. Despite being relatively transparent about the events of her family's glamorous Calabasas life over the past 20 seasons of the hit show, Kim does have some reservations about what information is shared with her young children. The businesswoman and reality star is a mother of four, sharing kids with her now-estranged husband, eccentric rapper Kanye West.