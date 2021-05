More than 200 people took to the streets of Kansas City in support of Palestine as Israeli airstrikes of the Gaza Strip continued into Saturday. The Organizer of “KC Rally for Palestine,” 23-year-old Ahmed Haha, said the event, which started at the Country Club Plaza, came together over the last four days. He has family that lives in Palestine. He said he didn’t want to wait for somebody else to speak up, so he took action.