MERCHANT MADNESS SIDEWALK SALE May 28-29
The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces a Merchant Madness Sidewalk Sale will take place in the Downtown Historic District on Friday and Saturday, May 28th and 29th. Participating merchants include Angie Dawn’s Boutique, Barbed Wire & Roses Vintage Market, Bids & Dibs, Hedgehog.INK! Bookstore, Iron Star Antiques & Such, J & W Sports Shop, Laree + Co Boutique, The Rainbow Unicorn, Ruddick’s Furniture & Flooring. Sunshine Boutique, and Treasure Hunt Flea Market.fortscott.biz