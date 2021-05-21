newsbreak-logo
Fort Scott, KS

MERCHANT MADNESS SIDEWALK SALE May 28-29

By Submitted Story
fortscott.biz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces a Merchant Madness Sidewalk Sale will take place in the Downtown Historic District on Friday and Saturday, May 28th and 29th. Participating merchants include Angie Dawn’s Boutique, Barbed Wire & Roses Vintage Market, Bids & Dibs, Hedgehog.INK! Bookstore, Iron Star Antiques & Such, J & W Sports Shop, Laree + Co Boutique, The Rainbow Unicorn, Ruddick’s Furniture & Flooring. Sunshine Boutique, and Treasure Hunt Flea Market.

Kansas Lifestyle
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Chamber Coffee at Billiard Hammer Hartman Ins. May 13

The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that this week’s Chamber Coffee will be hosted by. A tradition of providing quality service to clients, doing business in an honest fashion since 1921. Celebrating 100 years in business!. May 13th, 2021 at 8 am. 20 S. National Ave. Join us...
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Successful Small Towns by Gregg Motley

James Fallows, a freelance writer, became curious about the demise of small towns; so, in 2016, he and his wife flew a small plane 54,000 miles around America to find out the common factors of cities that are succeeding despite the trends. They found 11 common characteristics; here is my summary of their findings:
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

New Fort Scott Business: Spyder, Inc.

Nedra Barr started her insurance career at age 16 in Fort Scott, and this week announces that she is bringing her new business home. “I started my insurance career in Fort Scott while in high school,” Barr said. “After a great career in the insurance industry, I started developing software that served this market. I’ve designed various software products serving this industry. It’s very exciting to develop the Spyder (her new company) product. It will help producers and home offices modernize, digitize, standardize and simplify their business.”
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Bird Lands In Fort Scott, starting Friday, May 14th

The City of Fort Scott is partnering with shared electric scooter company, Bird Rides. to bring e-scooters to the city. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application and riders pay to use the scooter per minute, at no cost to the city. City of Fort Scott Community Development...
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Star Emporium Closes in Downtown Fort Scott

Star Emporium Downtown General Store owner Bill Michaud announced the closing of the store after four months on a May 5 post on its Facebook page. The store is located at 17 S. Main and featured grocery store items and a deli. Starting today all items in the store will...
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Chamber Coffee At The Nu Grille May 6

In May 2021, Nu Grille Restaurant is celebrating its 15-year anniversary at the downtown Fort Scott location under the ownership of John & Cindy Bowman. to make any announcement for $1 to the Chamber about their business or organization including events, new products, promotions, or any other specials!. You may...
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Opening Soon: Fort Scott Barbershop, 118 E. Wall

The Montanez family will soon open their new barbershop at 118 E. Wall. They are waiting on a few items to complete the shop and plan on opening in the next few weeks. Jose Montanez is father to the other barbers: his daughter, Jaylisha Montanez, and son, Giancarlo Montanez. Jose’s wife, Mayra does bookkeeping for the business “and everything else,” Jose said.
Bourbon County, KSfortscott.biz

Bourbon County Coalition Minutes of May 5

Welcome: Twelve members representing twelve agencies joined the Zoom meeting. Billie Jo Drake shared that the Coalition Board was able to approve 31 applications for the family swim pass program. She also shared that the Coalition Board had received a $6,000 donation from the Key Charitable Trust to be used for the swim pass program and rent/utility assistance. The number of requests for rent/utility assistance has been down the past few months, no doubt, due to the government programs for Covid.
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Friday Night Free Concert: David Prickett

Each Friday evening at the Heritage Pavilion in downtown Fort Scott live music performances are offered to the community from 7 to 8 p.m. “This week’s featured artist will be David Prickett on guitar and vocal,” Ralph Carlson, event organizer, said. “David made his career in Alaska, moving back to Deerfield Missouri upon retiring. David has a wide range of music, from gospel, Hymns, classic country, and old standards. David has been a great supporter of our Chamber of Commerce music series and it is a real pleasure to get him back.”
fortscott.biz

Hedgehog INK Bookstore Expands

Hedgehog INK, 16 S. Main, had no more space for their books. Jan and Dick Hedges opened the bookstore in October 2018. “We were running out of space for all our books,” Jan Hedges said. “I have wanted a space where I can have author talks, writing groups, reading groups…a space where people can meet for whatever reason.”
Fort Scott, KSfortscott.biz

Chamber Coffee April 29 at Papa Don’s

In May 2021, Papa Don’s Pizza will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary at this location downtown Fort Scott!. to make any announcement for $1 to the Chamber about their business or organization including events, new products, promotions, or any other specials!. You may wear a mask at your own...