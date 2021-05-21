MERCHANT MADNESS SIDEWALK SALE May 28-29

Welcome: Twelve members representing twelve agencies joined the Zoom meeting. Billie Jo Drake shared that the Coalition Board was able to approve 31 applications for the family swim pass program. She also shared that the Coalition Board had received a $6,000 donation from the Key Charitable Trust to be used for the swim pass program and rent/utility assistance. The number of requests for rent/utility assistance has been down the past few months, no doubt, due to the government programs for Covid.