DataStax collaborates with NetApp to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDataStax announced a collaboration with NetApp to deliver full lifecycle management for cloud native data in its DataStax Enterprise database as well as open source Apache Cassandra clusters. As part of this partnership, the two companies have worked together to integrate the NetApp Astra data management service for Kubernetes workloads with DataStax Enterprise and Cassandra to provide a single pane of glass management for Cassandra data in modern containerized environments.

