DataStax collaborates with NetApp to adopt and manage high scale, cloud native data

In 2019, the manufacturing industry generated nearly 2 petabytes of new data, more than any other sector worldwide. And while manufacturing is one of the most automated industries in terms of production, most companies still rely on whiteboards and Excel spreadsheets when it comes to leveraging this data to manage, plan, and optimize their business. The fact is that such Excel solutions are not agile enough for a digital world. Automating processes such as planning, budgeting, and forecasting is.