HackerOne hires new leaders to drive the product roadmap

Have you scratched your head from time to time at how some communications sent en masse to consumers (from credit card companies, utility companies, fintech, wealth management, health insurance, and on and on) come off as redundant and waterlogged while others can appear streamlined, even sensible? Why some corporate customer communications are immediately in-one-ear-and-out-the-other, while others get right to what you really want to know (for example: in the case of a statement from your retirement plan, how your investments are performing in relation to your goals?