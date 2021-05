Well, this is it. The final weekend of the 2020-21 regular season is here as the NAHL prepares for the Robertson Cup Playoffs, which begin on May 20th. There are still some bits of drama and unknows this weekend as the final playoff spot in the Central Division still need to be decided in addition to the final standings in the both the Central, Midwest, and South Divisions. Entering this weekend, only the East Division knows their Division Semi-Final match-ups.