LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Are you feeling hesitant about getting the vaccine? Maybe you have unanswered questions about safety or its effectiveness? We can help!. News 8 Now is partnering with Mayo and Gundersen Health Systems as well as the La Crosse County Health Department for “Vaccine Day” this coming Thursday. We will be able to connect you with many different resources, including a live call center, to get your questions answered.