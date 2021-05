Ellen Degeneres will boogie no longer on the set of her eponymous daytime talk show Ellen. So who gets to ascend to the white leather couch of daytime corniness? According to Page Six, the most likely successor is Tiffany Haddish, who has appeared as a guest host several times on the show. Haddish has also been fine-tuning her skills as a host on CBS with her show Kids Say the Darndest Things.