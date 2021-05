Before we start, a quick confession. I never did mow the lawn on Sunday. I was going to, but it was too hot. Forgive me for misleading you. Well here we are, headed for a PNC Arena pandemic capacity crowd of 12,000 Caniacs, in a game that the Carolina Hurricanes absolutely must have. After taking a 2-0 series lead with a pair of relatively deceptive 3-goal wins the Canes returned from Nashville with a pair of bitter, frustrating, double overtime losses and an even series. In order for the Hurricanes to regain their footing in the best-of-seven series, they’re going to have to answer some questions.