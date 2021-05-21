newsbreak-logo
Tillamook County Acquires Faye Jensen Property in Pacific City, OR

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2020, Tillamook County was presented with a unique and rare opportunity to acquire one of the largest remaining beachfront properties in Pacific City, Oregon. On April 30th, 2021, the County closed on the Fay Jensen Property – nearly 6 acres, 14 tax lots, including a 1947 house and 1950 four-plex, running along the beach directly north of the PC Turnaround and south of the Kiawanda Community Center. A $2.875 million sale, purchased through the use of County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds, “This is a big investment and a milestone from a TLT standpoint,” Tillamook County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell comments. “I see it as a way of investing in the community and creating value-added space, such as a boardwalk over the dunes so that pedestrians aren’t walking in the same place as cars. It is an ideal use of TLT funds. I’m excited by the possibilities.”

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
