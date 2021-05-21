newsbreak-logo
NFL

Ravens Top 5 Matchups of 2021 Season – Baltimore, Maryland

By baltimore
eminetra.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens have the NFL’s second tightest schedule and bring in plots every week. Baltimore also has five prime-time matches, tying most of the league. However, there are some matches that stand out when Ravens is trying to win the third Super Bowl in franchise history. Here are the top...

eminetra.com
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Baltimore Ravens schedule: Which games deserve to be in primetime?

Expect to see plenty of primetime appearances on the Baltimore Ravens schedule in 2021 with these few taking the most priority. Thanks to the NFL’s rigid scheduling formula (which, thanks to this year’s changes, will be slightly less rigid), we already know who the Baltimore Ravens will play in the 2021 NFL season. What we don’t know is when each of those games takes place, and we won’t find that out until the NFL’s official schedule release, which takes place in a televised special on Wednesday (8 p.m. E.T., ESPN2 and NFL Network).
NFLchatsports.com

Projecting stats of Baltimore Ravens rookies in 2021 season

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 23: Rashod Bateman #13 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers stretches prior to a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 23, 2019 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Let’s take a look at the Ravens rookies and how they can do...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What’s the ceiling for the Baltimore Ravens passing game?

We all know how well the Baltimore Ravens can run the football, but our question now is how well can they pass it with all its new assets?. When one thinks of the Baltimore Ravens offense their mind instantaneously fixates on the run game. It’s hard not to, considering not only the team’s recent success in that department but also its fortunes throughout the franchise’s history. Studs like Jamal Lewis and Ray Rice had extremely productive years running the ball for Baltimore and now the team has guys like Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins manning the backfield. Heck, the team even has a dual-threat quarterback with Lamar Jackson, who is already on his way to being one of the greatest mobile quarterbacks ever. We’ve also seen plenty of vets run through (pun intended) and have career years like Justin Forsett and Mark Ingram. Better yet, some guys are made relevant because of the Ravens like Terrance West and Alex Collins. Honestly, if you love running the football and/or you’re a running back, the Baltimore Ravens are definitely the team for you.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule released

After speculation, leaks and rumors, the season schedule is finally here for the Baltimore Ravens. Week 1 — at Raiders — Monday, September 13, 8:15 p.m. Week 2 — vs. Chiefs — Sunday, September 19, 8:20 p.m. Week 3 — at Detroit — Sunday, September 26, 1:00 p.m. Week 4...
NFLYardbarker

3 Games The Browns Cannot Afford To Lose On 2021 NFL Schedule

Wins and losses have been predicted, of course, but it is now time to list the three games the Browns cannot afford to lose. To say they are must win games would be an understatement. If the Browns want to contend, W’s are paramount. 1. Week 2 vs. Houston Texans.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens 2021 NFL Draft Class Breakdown

The Ravens haven’t had a losing season since 2015, which was just their first season with more losses than wins since 2007. The Ravens have made the postseason three consecutive times, spurred on by the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson and a stout defense. The team has won 35 regular season games over that stretch of play—it’s a great time to be a Baltimore Raven. If you solicited trading places with fans of about 25-28 other teams across the league, whoever walked away supporting Baltimore would come out the winner.
NFLchatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson has been proving critics wrong

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a first quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) With critics since day one, Lamar Jackson has been out to...
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Donte Sylencieux: Inks UDFA deal with Baltimore

Sylencieux has signed a contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Sylencieux makes his way to the NFL from tiny Graceland University and will attempt to make his mark with the Ravens during rookie minicamp. The 6-foot-2 wideout posted 59 receptions for 1,211 yards and 11 touchdowns over 21 games during his three years at Graceland.
NFLCBS Sports

Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule: Dates, times, TV, key games, toughest matchup, season prediction

Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The AFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with three teams coming off of playoff seasons. The Ravens' 2021 season promises to be full of intrigue, as Lamar Jackson looks to lead Baltimore beyond the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens vs Rams listed as one of the most under-the-radar matchups

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Mark Ingram #21 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) The Baltimore Ravens schedule for the 2021 season is...
NFLbrownsnation.com

3 Reasons The Browns Are A Legitimate Super Bowl Threat In 2021

Cleveland Browns fans know this team is on the brink of success. The question of when that success may come is the unknown. Some believe it is 2021 or bust. Here are three reasons why the Browns are a legitimate Super Bowl threat in 2021. 1. Roster. Last year, the...
NFLbaltimorenews.net

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. Interesting to hear GM Eric DeCosta tell "The Lounge" that Odafe Oweh's ability to set an edge and stop the run was among the biggest reasons the Ravens liked him and drafted him at No. 31 overall. It means he likely projects as a three-down defender if/when he's ready.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Stock Report: How the Steelers 2021 matchups changed based on the schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 opponents were known for years all except three matchups. Once the season ended in 2020, the Steelers had their 16 home and away matchup’s determined. After the NFL announced the 17th game and the criteria, the Steelers also knew that they would be hosting the Seattle Seahawks season.